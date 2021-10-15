The construction of the “marine forest” in Grevelingen has started

One of the initiators is the Institute of Nature Education, IVN. This organization has now created over 100 small forests in our country, forests the size of tennis courts. These small-scale forests are, among other things, intended for teaching nature and the environment.

Platform to see the small marine forest

The small maritime forest of Grevelingenmeer is new and therefore the first of its kind. It will cover four hundred square meters and will be located at a depth of approximately one and a half meters. The magic word is nature experience. “We’re going to build a platform. When you stand on it, you can see everything pushing all year round and you can also navigate on it with the canoe,” spokesman Dylan Haanappel said.

“We want to bring nature closer to people with small forests,” says Haanappel. “Much of the Netherlands is underwater and we want to show that too.”

Construction of the small marine forest in a bay near Port Zeeland officially started this morning with the unveiling of an information board. Schoolchildren were also present, who received shells, snails and building materials for the underwater forest. “I have a stone here with some kind of oyster on it,” says Evie from Burgh-Haamstede. “I have to throw it in the water from the side. That’s how I help.”

Haanappel assumes that the underwater forest will be practically ready next spring.