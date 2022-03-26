Tallon Greek Rail finally receives a visa for the United States after many problems | Tennis

The Greek track of Tallon can participate in the indoor tournament in Marseille this week according to the plan. The organization did not schedule its first round match until Wednesday, which is why the Greek rail was able to complete the final formalities for its visa for the United States in Paris on Tuesday.

“The application has been approved and if everything goes well, I can get my visa back in three days,” said Valentijn, who traveled by train from Marseille to Paris and back on Tuesday. The number 2 of the Netherlands had to leave his passport in Paris and therefore could not fly to the French capital.

Last Thursday, after his elimination at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, the Greek track announced that he may have to withdraw from the ATP tournament in Marseille. ,,It’s a difficult situation and I don’t know if everything will work out. This visa has already caused me a lot of stress and misery. The US visa is priority number 1, because I will be without it for years. I would be happy to miss a tournament for that,” said the Greek track.

The 25-year-old tennis player lost his passport at the end of 2020, forcing him to reapply for a visa for the United States. The Greek track needs such a visa because he played two tournaments in Iran in 2015. Only with this visa – which he has not yet obtained due to the circumstances – will he be able to participate at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters tournaments next month.

In Marseille, the world number 60 will face Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Wednesday.