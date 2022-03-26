Canada misses its first chance for a World Cup ticket

Canada still leads the standings with 25 points in 12 games. The United States and Mexico follow with 22 points. Their mutual duel in Mexico ended in a draw: 0-0.

Ajax midfielder Edson Álvarez played the whole match for Mexico, PSV player Érick Gutiérrez joined the team with ten minutes remaining. Heracles Almelo’s Luca de la Torre remained on the bench with the Americans.