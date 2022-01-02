So the question now is: what plant can you best fill this empty and boring place with?

large houseplant



As the Christmas tree took up a lot of space, a large plant is needed to fill the void. A plant that needs little care, which is nice after having to vacuum up fallen pines every day. Moreover, just like clothes, hairstyles and interior, houseplants are also subject to trends.

The Sansevieria or Language of Women is a very suitable plant for the forgetful drinkers among us. The Sansevieria is one of the easiest houseplants. The plant not only gives your room a warm look, but also ensures better humidity. The plant does well in many living rooms, which makes sense because the plant is easy, attractive, and healthy.

Light and heat



The Sansevieria is not only very easy because it needs little or no water, but also because you can place it anywhere: in a sunny place or further away from the window. In the latter case, the need for water will decrease and it will increase less quickly. In addition, the leaf of the plant becomes lighter in color in a sunny location. In a place a little further from the window, the foil becomes darker. This is why it is more pleasant for some species to move away from the window slightly, in order to maintain their dark color.

What is also a very good replacement for the Christmas tree is the Strelitzia ‘nicolai’. This large plant is also called the bird of paradise plant. This is a tropical centerpiece that looks great in any living room. In addition, it is a fairly tall plant that can fill empty space well. And with its large green leaves it gives your interior a real jungle atmosphere.

Luchtzuivering



A Strelitzia likes slightly moist soil, but not too moist. Place it in a bright place away from direct sunlight. The bird of paradise plant also has an air purifying effect, which means that it produces additional oxygen and breaks down harmful substances.

Don’t want a cactus, but want an easy plant? Next, buy a Yucca, also known as a palm lily. This plant has a sturdy wooden trunk and can therefore take a beating. The water lily likes bright spots and wants a little water every now and then.

Beware of too much water



The amount of water depends on factors such as temperature, size and light intensity. There should absolutely not be a layer of water at the bottom of the pot, because then the roots can rot. The soil must be able to absorb all the moisture.

These plants do well in lots of light:

Source: 123plant, Fleurdirect