Richard Leakey (77) deceased: paleontologist and protector of elephants – Science

World-renowned Kenyan paleontologist Richard Leakey died on Sunday at the age of 77.

This was announced by the services of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Leakey, the second of three sons of Louis and Mary Leakey, both paleontologists and archaeologists, made a name for himself providing clues that helped prove the evolution of humanity in Africa.

He had no formal training in archeology, but led expeditions in the 1970s that made groundbreaking discoveries of the first hominid fossils, involving skulls of handyman.

This put him on the cover of Time magazine. The BBC made him explain the evolution of man in 7 episodes.

Turkana boy

He and his team made the most famous discovery later, in 1984, while researching Lake Turkana in Kenya. They found an almost complete skeleton of the man standing, also known as “Turkana Boy”. It was one of the most complete skeletons of a human ancestor / predecessor.

The youngster was 1.63 meters tall and 1.6 million years old.

The Turkana boy is the skeleton of an archaic human who lived near Lake Turkana, Kenya, around 1.6 million years ago. The skeleton is that of a young man between the ages of seven and eleven when he died of unknown causes. pic.twitter.com/U3ljdfhW6p – Museum Archives (@ArtifactsHub) December 29, 2021

In 1989, then President Daniel Arap Moi asked Leakey to lead the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). He launched a vigorous campaign against the poaching of elephant ivory and campaigned for the protection, among other things, of rhinos.

Plane crash

His harsh and controversial approach grabbed headlines around the world, including after Special Armed Forces were allowed to use lethal force against poachers caught in the act. But the approach worked in the sense that it drastically reduced poaching. Leakey also caused a sensation by burning 12 tons of ivory seized in 1989. It became the first in a series of such burns.

The anti-poaching campaign has won him many enemies.

In 1993, his small plane Cessna crashed in Kenya’s Rift Valley. He lost both lower legs. The alleged malicious intent has never been proven.

In his later years, Leakey suffered from skin cancer. He also suffered from kidney and liver disease. According to The world he continued to grow wine on his farm in the Rift Valley.

