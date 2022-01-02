LOSS OF HEALTH KILOS. Fast after the holidays? “If you don’t eat, the cells remove all the ‘waste’ from the body” | My guide: health
After the sumptuous New Year’s Eve meals, many people change course and indulge for a while. While fasting was once strongly tied to religion, “intermittent fasting” is now more of a conscious choice for your health and leanness. But how good is this fast for you? And are the many stories and claims correct? Kris Verburgh, physician and aging expert at VUB and author of “The Food Hourglass,” talks about the science behind intermittent fasting.
Kristel maurien
Last update:
09:07
We all love to lose weight after the holidays. This can be done by fasting, but also by moving more and with a Balanced diet. You will find more advice in the Healthy weight sheet.
