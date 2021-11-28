Take a look inside a colorful workers’ house with a “touch of design”
A colorful and Scandinavian decor
Their search for accommodation began about seven years ago and ultimately ended in this house in Haarlem. When you walk into the hall it initially looks like a very small house, but as soon as you walk into the living room you feel very spacious.
They completely modernized the house, opting for a colorful and Scandinavian decor. The aubergine color is found everywhere on the ground floor, giving the whole a calm and warm aspect. Also, they added a few design cues, but … then picked up on the occasion.
Facing the eggplant-colored wall in the living room, the wall is painted a warm gray. This ensures greater peace of mind overall. Nancy’s favorite place is on the sofa by the window where the most light comes in.
Back to front
The kitchen was where the living room is now built. They changed this layout and placed the kitchen from the back to the front, so that they had enough space in the living room and could look out over the garden as well.
The couple opted for a cooking island in the kitchen. Matte white cabinets serve to keep the base calm so they can vary in color on the wall. In this way, they create the characteristic atmosphere of their home.
Design for next to nothing
On the Internet you can find enough (design) items for little money, although they are often practically new. This is how Nancy also found her elegant dining table and chairs.
They continued the purple wall in their large garden of 60 square meters. They are very happy with the result.
Striking beams and a DIY headboard
The guest bedroom is actually quite a small space. It used to be two smaller rooms. As they demolished the wall that stood between the two, they suddenly fell on the striking beam. They sanded it down to make it stand out.
In the master bedroom, they also used the gray color of the ground floor to create a pleasant and calm Scandinavian atmosphere. They take great pride in their DIY headboard. They laid oak here and reflected it in the niches to add some extra warmth to the room.
Creating an interior in your style certainly takes time. But in the end, when everything is in the right place, it’s worth it!
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”