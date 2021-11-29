“Follow the science and don’t impose a travel ban” – Dagblad Suriname

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday urged countries to “follow the science” rather than impose travel bans in an attempt to contain the new variant of omicron. “There is currently no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with Omicron differ from those of other variants,” the WHO said.

Travel bans recently introduced by countries such as the United States and EU countries, including the Netherlands, on travelers from southern African countries also have political implications, suggested on Sunday. WHO. “Travel bans introduced due to the Omicron variant targeting Africa attack global solidarity,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director General for Africa.

The speed and transparency of governments 🇿🇦 & 🇧🇼 in informing the world about the new variant is to be commended.@WHO stands with those African countries that have had the courage to boldly share vital public health information, helping to protect the world from the spread of # COVID-19[FEMININE. https://t.co/6nHhuHlvTG – Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) 28 novembre 2021

Presque au même moment, le président sud-africain Cyril Ramaphosa a lancé un appel « urgent » aux pays riches pour qu’ils mettent immédiatement fin aux interdictions de voyager en Afrique du Sud : « Les pays qui ont imposé des restrictions de voyage sont injustement discriminatoires à l’encontre de l’Afrique du Sud et ne contribuent pas à résoudre le problème, ” dit Ramaphosa. Les pays riches feraient mieux de “se concentrer sur le soutien aux pays en développement dans leur lutte contre Covid-19”, a-t-il déclaré.

L’OMS a également souligné dimanche qu’il n’est pas encore clair si la nouvelle variante Omicron est plus contagieuse que les autres variantes du SRAS-CoV-2 ou si la variante conduit à une maladie plus grave. “Les données préliminaires suggèrent que les hospitalisations augmentent en Afrique du Sud, mais cela peut être dû au nombre croissant de personnes infectées, plutôt qu’à une infection spécifique à l’Omixron”, a déclaré l’organisation.