Taipei (Reuters) – Taiwan opened a real embassy in Lithuania on Thursday, with a diplomatic hack on China claiming the island, ignoring Beijing’s strong opposition to the move, which again provoked outrage and warned of consequences.

In August, China demanded that the Baltic government withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would withdraw its ambassador to Vilnius.

Other Taiwanese offices in Europe and the United States use the city name Taipei, avoiding references to the island that China claims as its territory.

China has stepped up its efforts to reduce or sever ties with other countries with Taiwan. Only 15 countries have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Beijing is angry over Lithuania’s decision to open its own representative office in Taiwan, although a specific date has not yet been set.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the opening of the office would “list a new and promising trend” for its relations with Lithuania.

He said there was huge potential for cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, lasers and financial technology.

Taiwan will cherish and strengthen this new friendship based on our common values. “

China’s foreign ministry said the move was a “crude decision” on the country’s internal affairs.

“The Lithuanian side is responsible for all the consequences,” he said. “We demand from the Lithuanian side that it immediately correct its erroneous decision,” he added.

The dispute with Lithuania over Taiwan was a provocation to the United States, which supported Vilnius in resisting Chinese pressure.

There are embassies in Taipei in other countries, including several member states of the European Union, Great Britain, Australia and the United States.

(Reported by Ben Blanchard). Extra coverage of Brenda Gove in Shanghai. Editing by Angus McSwan and Michael Perry

