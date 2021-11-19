Apple, the American technology company, has accelerated the process of developing a fully self-propelled electric car. This is what the sources told Bloomberg News Agency. Apple plans to launch its own car by 2025.

In that car, no human intervention is required, so there are no built-in steering and no brakes and accelerator pedals, locals say. Apple’s ‘Titan’ car project has been running for many years, led by software engineer Kevin Lynch since September. He took the plan from Duck Field, who left for the Ford Motor Car Group. The 2025 release date depends on the completion of sophisticated technology for self-driving vehicles.

This car will be highly integrated with other Apple devices and technology services. The center of the car should have an iPad-like screen for control functions. Apple is reportedly in talks with several automakers about developing the vehicle. The company will look at production in the United States. Apple will also work on its own battery technology for the car. IPhone maker Bloomberg declined to comment.

Competitors such as Alphabet, the parent company of Google, work on autonomous cars like Tesla.