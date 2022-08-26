Telecommunications provider T-Mobile and space company SpaceX will work together in the United States. They want to provide wireless connections in areas where there is currently little range.

By our technical writers

A new version of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet, will be released next year. The space company will design special antennas for the connections. These are placed on Internet satellites, so that T-Mobile customers can connect.

The satellites are launched into space during the launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. This missile is currently under development.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, connections need to be strong enough to transmit text and picture messages, and possibly small video files as well. He pointed out that the transfer of such messages can take up to half an hour when the system has just been launched.

According to Musk, the connection should also work in extreme weather conditions, such as during tornadoes. These usually damage mobile phone towers. According to Musk, the connections will ultimately save the lives of people stuck somewhere where there is no range.

Users may have to pay extra

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said customers who already have one of the popular Starlink subscriptions can use the service for free. Customers with a cheaper plan may have to pay extra.

Musk also immediately invited other telecommunications providers to collaborate with Starlink. The goal is to make the connections work in space as well. “We also want T-Mobile on Mars,” Musk said.