Harry Styles at Johan Cruijff ArenA in early June

Harry Styles is coming back to the Netherlands next year! At the beginning of June, the singer will give a concert at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, devoted to his world tour Love On Tour. Regular ticket sales for this concert will begin on Friday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m.

By popular demand, international superstar Harry Styles has announced 19 new shows in Europe, as well as new shows in Austin, Chicago and São Paulo. Due to high ticket demand, the show in Peru was moved to a larger venue in Lima. Produced by Live Nation, the Love On Tour now features 83 international shows in 22 different countries around the world and 44 renowned venues in North America, as well as 13 shows in Latin America and 7 shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Following a sold-out 43 arena tour in 2021 and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour featuring his new album ‘Harry’s House’ will give fans access to several performances in major cities around the world. The European leg of the 2023 tour will be Harry’s first full stadium tour of Europe.

HARRY STYLES | LOVE ON TOUR

Monday, June 5, 2023 | Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam