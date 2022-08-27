Over the past few weeks, the US state of Illinois has been diligently searching for a person who has won a record $1.3 billion (!) in the lottery. According to the well-known organization in America Mega Millions the lucky winner has still not shown up.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, which has been inundated with tourists and snoopers in recent weeks. The retailer is entitled to a cash prize of half a million dollars, according to US media, whether the winner comes to collect the ticket or not. “Nothing makes us happier than bringing a little joy into the lives of our customers, or in this case a lot of joy,” the station manager said in a statement.

Mega Millions employees take into account that the jackpot winner does not yet know that he has won. It is also not excluded that the lucky one still has to recover from all the emotions. “For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not uncommon for the winner to take a long time to claim it,” said Illinois Lottery Manager Harold Mays. “I’m sure he’s going through a range of emotions.”

Record earnings in Illinois

The prize, which was drawn on July 29, is Illinois’ biggest win and the third-biggest lottery win in US history. In October 2018, a record lot worth over $1.5 billion was sold in South Carolina. A winner has one year to come forward and claim the money. Winners over $250,000 may choose to remain anonymous. In the history of Mega Millions, three jackpots have gone unclaimed. It concerns amounts between 31 and 68 million dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow until there is a winning ticket that matches all six numbers drawn, including the extra golden balls. According to MegaMillions.com, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

