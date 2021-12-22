Swimming team wins eight World Cup medals with excellent Kromowidjojo

Kromowidjojo brought his total medal count at the World Short Course Championship to 28 in Abu Dhabi: fourteen gold, eight silver and four bronze. With this, she replaced the Hungarian Katinka Hosszú as the most successful woman. Only American swimmer Ryan Lochte won more World Cup medals in the 25-meter pool (38). ‘Kromo’ is now going on vacation, using the holiday season to reflect on his future. She wants to decide “by feeling” if she will continue until the 2024 Games in Paris or stop just like Heemskerk and her fiancé Ferry Weertman.