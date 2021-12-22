Swimming team wins eight World Cup medals with excellent Kromowidjojo
The United States won no less than thirty medals in the 25-meter pool in Abu Dhabi: nine gold, nine silver and twelve bronze. Canada took second on the basis of seven gold medals with a total of fifteen, ahead of Italy (sixteen medals, including five gold). At the previous World Short Course Championship three years ago in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the Netherlands finished with eleven medals. Three of them were at the expense of recently retired Femke Heemskerk.
Kromowidjojo (31) was instrumental in the Dutch success in what may have been her last tournament as a swimmer. The Groningen native won six medals in Abu Dhabi. She had previously extended her world title in the 50 butterfly and won the gold medal in the mixed relay team in the 4×50 changeover. In addition, she won silver (4×50 mixed freestyle) and bronze (4×50 change women) with the relay teams.
Kromowidjojo brought his total medal count at the World Short Course Championship to 28 in Abu Dhabi: fourteen gold, eight silver and four bronze. With this, she replaced the Hungarian Katinka Hosszú as the most successful woman. Only American swimmer Ryan Lochte won more World Cup medals in the 25-meter pool (38). ‘Kromo’ is now going on vacation, using the holiday season to reflect on his future. She wants to decide “by feeling” if she will continue until the 2024 Games in Paris or stop just like Heemskerk and her fiancé Ferry Weertman.
Arno Kamminga, who was also part of the “gold” relay team in the 4×50 change, won individual silver at the 200 school. The men’s team finished third in the 4×50 freestyle.
