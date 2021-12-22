IJzendijke and Almekinders will stand there for another season

November Coaching News



Marco Groeneveld will leave Sint-Willebrord next summer at Rood-Wit W. Coach de Goes then worked for the Brabant Premier League team for three seasons. In his own province, Groeneveld previously worked for Arnemuiden, SSV’65 in Goes and Bruse Boys in Bruinisse.

Serooskerke has found a new coach for next season. Cees Houtepen returns after leaving the club in 2017. Houtepen will succeed Evert Wisse, who took over from Wesley Visser at the start of the season.

Bevelanders is going to say goodbye to Ralph Zegers. The third division team and the coach have decided in good consultation to separate after the end of this season.

Goes’ SSV’65 may be looking for a new coach as well, as coach Pim Bruins has indicated he is up for a new challenge.

Niek van den Houten will leave the Colijnsplaatse Boys fourth division team at the end of the season. The Goes coach then worked for the club for five seasons.

SKNWK from Nieuwerkerk has extended the contract with coach Johnny van Dijke. Van Dijke is in his first season with the club, which sit second in 4th Division B.

On Saturday, fourth division team Kruiningen extended the contract with coach Marvin Paauwe from Kapelle by two seasons. Kruiningen leads 4th class B and almost won the title in the first period.

After this season, John Karelse will stop as coach at Achilles Veen. Karelse, from Wemeldinge, worked for the Brabant club for three seasons.

Alexander van Keulen from Kloetinge may look for a new club next summer. After four seasons, he will leave the Yerseke second division on Saturday.

Rohan de Geus and Duiveland will go their separate ways after this season. De Geus is in his fourth season with the Third Division and has informed the club’s board that he is open to a new challenge.

Brouwershaven and Danny Sandhövel will go their separate ways at the end of the season. Sandhövel coached the Saturday Fourth Division squad for four years. Brouwershaven calls on coaches to apply for the head coach position.

Michel Leonhart will also coach at De Meeuwen next season. The Axel coach is entering his second year with the Zoutelande Saturday second division team.

Daan Eikenhout will cease coaching Arnemuiden after this season. De Middelburger is in his second season with the Second Division. Jong Ambon has found a successor in Izaak Rehatta for the late Peter Tahitu.

Cees Houtepen and RCS will go their separate ways at the end of the season. Houtepen is currently in his third season as coach of the Oost-Souburg club.