Sweden opens first satellite launch base in Europe | Economy

Satellites will be able to go into space from the European continent next year. On Friday, a so-called satellite port was opened at the Esrange space base in northern Sweden.

The satellite port “provides an autonomous European gateway to space”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This should make European space travel less dependent on Russia, among others.

There are ten countries in the world that can launch satellites into space. For example, the European Space Agency ESA uses launch sites in French Guiana and Russia. But the European continent itself did not yet have such a base, although work was underway in several places.

Satellites have become increasingly important in recent years. They facilitate navigation, traffic management and monitoring of climate change and natural disasters. But they also help the Ukrainian army track down Russian troops, Von der Leyen points out.

In a year, Esrange’s first satellite should be able to go into space. ESA also wants to test reusable rockets, which can land and be reused for a new flight.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”