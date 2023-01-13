25,000 euros of damage during New Year’s Eve

Thu Jan 12, 8:06 PM

Traditionally, at the beginning of the new year, the municipality of Katwijk draws up an inventory of the damage caused to materials in the public space by the fireworks. In number, the damage has decreased considerably this year. In euros, the amount remained the same as last year. Far fewer bins, traffic signs and other street furniture were lost this year. Where more than 80 objects were destroyed last year, the municipality must replace 34 objects this year following damage caused by fireworks.

More damage to playgrounds

Mayor Visser: “The damage caused by fireworks has decreased in number this year. This year, we mainly see damage to playground equipment and artificial turf. For years we have been communicating about the danger of illegal fireworks and the damage fireworks can cause in public spaces. The figures show that more and more people are aware of this. It is now important to make our residents aware of the high costs associated with fire damage to playgrounds.

Arson playground Sluisweg

Unfortunately, even after the end of the year, an arson attack with Christmas trees caused considerable damage to a playground on Sluisweg. This happened on Tuesday, January 3. A police investigation into this is still ongoing. If the perpetrators are arrested, the damages will be recovered from them. Any information about destruction or vandalism can always be reported to the police (0900-8844 or anonymously via 0800-7000).

Total damage

Partly due to the large fire on January 3, the total amount of damage in euros remained almost the same as last year, namely €25,000. We do not see the national increase in the amount of damage in Katwijk. The largest part of this amount is devoted to the renewal of playground materials.

quiet new year

The new year passed peacefully. Mayor Visser: “I look back on the end of the year with satisfaction. A huge compliment to all the residents who celebrated and put the fun first. Police and firefighters had a few small fires, but as there were no disturbances, no police deployment was necessary. It is very pleasant and it is, hopefully, a prelude to a more festive and pleasant New Year in our municipality.