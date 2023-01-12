Club coach Parker is looking forward to the classic against Anderlecht: ‘No more room for slippers’

The classic is on the schedule on Sunday, albeit a classic between two teams that have had a tough time lately. Although Club Brugge has gradually put away the hope of a fourth consecutive title, the gap with leader Genk seems insurmountable with 15 points. Anderlecht can’t get off the streets either and has to deal with rebellious supporters. They demand the resignation of President Vandenhaute. Coach Parker realizes the importance of the game: “There’s no room for slippers anymore.

Both teams would really need a win. Club Brugge not to get out of the top four, Anderlecht to stem the ambient discontent of the supporters. Bruges will have to do without Sylla, who got red at Racing Genk and especially his behavior after the red card aroused resentment.

No club fine

“I had a conversation with him. He’s a young player who still has to grow, it’s my job to guide him in that. I understand but I also gave him a clear message: this behavior is not not what we want to see.”

“He’s still young and you sometimes make mistakes, but he’s smart and will figure it out.” Case closed thus, no further suspension or fine from the club.

New luck Yaremchuk?

Ferran Jutgla may also be absent. The Spaniard picked up an injury in training this week and a serious injury was feared. “It looked bad at first, but eventually we got some positive news. We’ll take it day by day. Maybe he’s ready to play for the weekend, that remains to be seen.

Enter Roman Yaremchuk, against Genk he missed a chance, maybe now a chance will follow from kick off. Parker is already a fan of the Ukrainian: “I saw him at work and was impressed then, even now in training I’m impressed. He is a player with enormous potential. He came here for a lot of money and the pressure on the attackers is great because they have to score but he can play a very important role in the team.

Let’s hope already on Sunday because another loss of points is totally out of the question. “It’s very clear, we can’t let go of points anymore. But the focus now is mainly on adapting to our new style, although there is no room for slippers anymore.

“It’s a cliché but now we have to take every game as it comes. Hard work will eventually get us where we need to go.