For example, Amsterdam’s largest bicycle parking lot was built at Central Station

The largest bike shelter 🚲🚲🚲 in our city will open its doors at the end of January. To build the parking lot, water had to be pumped from the Open Havenfront. Watch 4️⃣ years of work in 6️⃣0️⃣ seconds. pic.twitter.com/J1GJM6PYmZ — Municipality of Amsterdam (@AmsterdamNL) January 13, 2023

Many new Amsterdammers will only know Stationsplein as a construction site, partly because of the construction of the large bicycle shed on the Prins Hendrikkade. It lasted more than four years. To build the underground car park, water from the Open Havenfront also had to be temporarily pumped out.

Last year, little by little, it happened again mouth. Eventually, the city will have 7,000 square meters of parking lots, which can accommodate 6,300 bicycles and 700 public transport bicycles.

The entrance is on the side of the Martelaarsgracht, opposite the hotel art’otel on the Prins Hendrikkade. As a cyclist, you enter it on a roller conveyor and return to the surface through a tunnel, in the metro or in the station hall. It costs you nothing for the first 24 hours, after which NS charges 1.35 euros per 24 hours.

4000 additional bikes



The IJboulevard car park will also open in mid-February, on the IJ side of CS. There will then be space for 4,000 additional bicycles. With the arrival of the new bicycle parking lots, the municipality will proceed with the removal of bicycle racks from public spaces from February 6 to 24 in phases. You can then only park your bike in the car parks. If you leave your bike outside, you run the risk of having to pick it up at the municipal bike depot.

Impression of the new bike room. ProRail picture

