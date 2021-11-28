Suzanne Schulting twice wins gold in relay after bronze in 1000 meters | Skate

Schulting has won two World Cups in the 1,000 meters this season and was beaten once by Kristen Santos of the United States. Friezin, 24, has already won bronze in the 1,500 meters on Saturday. She was also on her way to clinching a medal in the 500-meter, but at the end of the race she crashed into the ice after a maneuver that was too difficult.

Last weekend in Debrecen, Schulting won gold in the 500, 1000, 1500 meters and relay. Schulting is the reigning all-around European and world champion. Xandra Velzeboer also had excellent performances in the 1000 meters in Dordrecht. In the B final, the 20-year-old beat Dutch big names such as Arianna Fontana and Kristen Santos.

Two more Schulting gold

Later that day, Schulting still won gold twice. Leader Schulting, along with Selma Poutsma, Yara van Kerkhof and Xandra Velzeboer, stayed ahead of the Canadian team (silver) and Italy (bronze). South Korea finished third, but this team was disqualified.

This is the third victory for the Orange drivers in four World Cups. Short track runners had to settle for the money once.

Schulting had also won gold with the Dutch team in the mixed relay earlier on Sunday. In the individual numbers, the 24-year-old Frisian didn’t gain any distance this weekend, but she finished third twice.

The Dutch were eliminated at the start of the tournament on the relay part.