Golfer Koepka beats rival DeChambeau in The Match
American golfer Brooks Koepka defeated rival Bryson DeChambeau in The Match, a live televised match. The duel between Koepka and DeChambeau was essentially over twelve holes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, but after nine holes, Koepka, 31, had already won.
Icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson launched The Match three years ago, now five editions ago. In the first edition in 2018, the stake was $ 9 million. Mickelson beat Woods in a long 22 hole game and it gave him the full booty.
In the years that followed, the proceeds of The Match always went to charity. Golfers Mickelson, Woods and DeChambeau were aided in games by stars from other sports, including American football players Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers and basketball players Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.
In Las Vegas, the fifth edition of The Match was once again a battle between two golfers. Quadruple major winner Koepka and DeChambeau, the best at the US Open last year, have a difficult relationship. In recent years, they clashed regularly, especially verbally. The top two golfers recently put their Ryder Cup feud aside. They gave the United States the victory in the prestigious duel with Europe.
Koepka passed DeChambeau at Wynn Golf Club. He took the advantage on the second hole. The battle was over when Koepka was four points ahead after the ninth hole. “I’m not going to lie about it, I just wanted to spank you,” the winner told DeChambeau.
