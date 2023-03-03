Strong criticism from FIFA after the appointment of supermodel Adriana Lima…

The world championship will start on July 20, 2023 and this time it will take place in Australia and New Zealand. Lima, 41, will act as something of a billboard in the run-up to the World Cup, serving as the first ‘Global FIFA Fan Ambassador’. The Brazilian – former model for Victoria’s Secret, among others – will “develop, promote and participate in global initiatives with football fans”, it seems.

The mother of three said she was proud of her nomination. And grateful. “I come from a modest background and I’m a real football fan, so it’s good to have such a platform to bring fans closer to the game even more.”

Breathe the football

“When you meet Adriana, you immediately feel her warmth and friendliness,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “And how accessible and passionate she is about our sport. She breathes football and that’s why she can be a great link between FIFA and football fans.

This contains embedded content from a social media network that wishes to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

But Lima’s choice can’t count on much support “Down Under”, where the World Cup continues with the United States as defending champions.

Abortion a crime

“When a girl plays football, the world sees her differently,” said Moya Dodd, former FIFA member and former captain of the Australian team. “Instead of getting compliments on her looks or her beautiful dresses, she is appreciated for her good tackles or her many goals. She is adored for what she can do, not for her looks. Which puts her more on a equal footing with her male colleagues. That message should ring even louder in a World Cup year. How a model fits into all of this is beyond me.

This contains embedded content from a social media network that wishes to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Dodd lets pass LinkedIn know that she asked FIFA if Lima would also broadcast messages related to healthy eating, well-being and body image. The Brazilian also once said that she thought abortion was “a crime” and that she hadn’t taken any liquids with her for 12 hours before a fashion show in order to dehydrate herself and have the looks even slimmer.

Model

How will this ambassador appear to the general public and the ever-growing group of girls and women who want to be a football star?

Eyebrows have also been raised at Women Sport Australia. According to them, FIFA should have chosen a football star who will participate in the World Cup or a former star of women’s football. “Cristiano Ronaldo is the poster boy for the men’s World Cup, so why do they choose a role model for women? When players like Megan Rapinoe or Sam Kerr could be chosen. This type of role model is really useless.

Also Read: Extremely Expensive Lionel Messi Gift For Argentina World Cup Teammates