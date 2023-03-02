FIFA receives heavy criticism for appointing a supermodel as an ambassador | Football

02 mrt 2023 om 15:09Update: een uur geleden

FIFA has received heavy criticism for appointing supermodel Adriana Lima as a so-called Global Fan Ambassador. According to former Australia international Moya Dodd, who served on FIFA’s board for years, the world football association is sending the wrong signal ahead of next summer’s Women’s World Cup.

“When a woman plays football, the world sees her differently. Instead of compliments for her looks or her beautiful dress, she gets praise for a crucial tackle or a great goal,” Dodd writes. LinkedIn.

“A woman is then admired for what she can do rather than how she looks. That should be the message to the whole world in the year of the World Cup. to that.”

FIFA announced Lima’s appointment on Monday. The 41-year-old Brazilian is one of the most famous models in the world, especially because of her years at Victoria’s Secret. Besides, she is also an actress.

“When you meet Adriana, you immediately feel her warmth, friendliness and passion for the game,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said of Lima’s appointment. “She lives and breathes football, which is why she can be a great link between FIFA and fans around the world.”

Topmodel Adriana Lima, op deze foto bij de Grand Prix van Qatar in de Formule 1, wordt FIFA-ambassadeur. Foto: Getty Images

Lima spoke negatively about abortion

Former Australia international Dodd also makes reference in her review to controversial statements Lima has made in the past. This is what the top model said in 2006 in an interview with GQ Magazine that she considers abortion to be “criminal”.

Not only Dodd criticizes FIFA. The 58-year-old Australian receives support from Women Sport Australia, an organization that champions women in sport.

“A men’s competition is approached absolutely differently,” says President Gen Dohrmann. “At a men’s World Cup you see Cristiano Ronaldo on a poster. Why do you need a model now when we can also choose a player who has achieved something in the sport we promote?”

It is not the first time that FIFA has caused a stir in the run-up to the World Cup. Last week, Vivianne Miedema featured in her column shouts out to the world football association for the plan to tie up the Saudi company Visit Saudi as a sponsor of the final tournament.