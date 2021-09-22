Strike, red cards and storms on the pitch: Speed ​​too high for nine men FC Groningen | Eredivisie

Red cards, field stormers and a half-hour break. Vitesse survived a crazy duel at FC Groningen. In a shattered Euroborg, the Arnhem team won in pain and difficulty of nine men: 0-1.











By Lex Lammers In Groningen there was nothing wrong for 33 minutes. “Pride of the North” was better than Speed. The Arnhem team created almost nothing. Even good attacks could be counted on the fingers of one hand.

But after a slip from Mike te Wierik, the stadium in Groningen was suddenly on fire. The defender touched Vitessenaar Lois Openda as he slipped down the halfway line. Referee Lindhout gave red for it after consulting the VAR and the game immediately turned.

Yann Gboho took advantage of Vitesse after three minutes in added time. The Rennes mercenary, preferred to Oussama Tannane, hit the mark in the crowd. But the damage for Groningen with the 0-1 was already evident, two minutes after Daniël van Kaam’s goal made stupid hands. Before the break, Groningen stood with nine men.

The supporters of Groningen were furious. Immediately after the break this resulted in a bombardment of plastic cups on Vitesse keeper Markus Schubert. He was hit by a cup and fell. There was a lot of commotion, after which the game was temporarily halted. During this period, terrain storms also appeared on the turf.

The game resumed after half an hour. In it, Vitesse wrestled with the nine men. The Arnhem team did not create an opportunity. The lack of creativity was appalling. In fact, Groningen, playing freely, still felt the opportunities. The nine men launched a final offensive, in which Vitesse faltered. The fact that coach Thomas Letsch and Dominik Oroz deployed an additional defender in the Gelderse squad in the dying minutes spoke volumes.

