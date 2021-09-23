The I Love Science festival will take place at Brussels Expo from October 15 to 17

After the success of previous editions, the I Love Science festival returns to Brussels. From Friday 15 to Sunday 17 October, Palace 11 at Brussels Expo will once again become a big city of science with activities, workshops, exhibitions, VR experiences, laboratories and much more. Free entry.

This is the third edition of the festival. This I love the science festival was created in 2018 at the initiative of the Brussels-Capital Region via Innovirisin to introduce visitors to the wonderful world of science and new technologies. In the second edition, a year later, there were no less than 204 activities.

In the meantime, the I Love Science festival brought together around fifty institutions, associations and universities. They offer fun and educational activities. The objective is to put science in the spotlight in a fun way. At the I Love Science festival, scientific discoveries are not only shown but also made tangible. young and old discover fascinating experiences and animations. From initiation to piloting a drone to a virtual dive into the heart of nature or learning coding to create your own video game. Each age is taken into account.

A hybrid event

This year the festival will be a hybrid event. In addition to on-site activities, many activities are offered online. In Paleis 11 there are nine different areas divided by theme, from art and history to nature to space with science trucks. The online section also works with themes. The digital part is carried out thanks to a collaboration with Technopolis, which takes care of the entire online part via HYBR, a brand new hybrid events platform. Technopolis also contributes in a communicative way to the event in order to encourage the widest possible target audience, including young people, to participate.

school day

The first day of the I Love Science festival is dedicated to young people of school age. Classes can book their visit on. The school day takes place on Friday, October 15.

A unique experience in complete safety

The I Love Science festival carries it Brussels Health Safety Label. Participants will be asked to respect strict hygiene rules. Groups and schools are also welcome, provided you book in advance. Of course we follow the health instructions in force at the time of the festival. So keep in mind that they can still change. Therefore, see for the most recent information.