Streaming service for Biites brands kicks off in the Netherlands

The new Biites streaming service has started in the Netherlands. Biites is a video platform where organizations post high-quality video content. Carlijn Postma, author and founder of content marketing agency The Post, represents the company in the Benelux.

Biites responds to the growing need for brands to reach audiences with quality films. The Danish start-up is growing, and has recently launched in the UK and the US.

“At Biites, we are also seeing a huge appetite from consumers to watch high-quality, ad-free videos. And that presents a huge opportunity for brands,” says Postma, who says longer content also has a future.” The public has little time for you if you’re irrelevant. Consumers spend many hours on streaming services every month, which means they really have time for good stories.

Make way for quality

DFDS, Rental Cars, Macallan, Carlsberg, Jaguar and Velux, among others, use Biites to distribute high-quality long-form video content. For the Dutch launch, Justdiggit, The Post, FBTO, Dela, LvB, Axioma, HCSS (The Hague Center for Strategic Studies) and CameraNu.nl have joined this list. Negotiations are currently underway with other major parties.

Postma: ‘Biites is not targeted by competing brands and the viewer is not disturbed in their viewing experience by advertisements. Content is carefully curated to ensure quality and to accommodate longer, high-quality movies. What’s more, it is specially designed for long videos, bringing different viewing experience. arises.’