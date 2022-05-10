Sports and games in the public space

The educational staff of Zeewolde is trained to use (more) public space when practicing sports and exercises with BSO children. Because public space deserves more attention, thinks Paulien van den Hee from Sports & Culture in Zeewolde.

Van den Hee has therefore started a new project in which PM’ers receive additional training on the possibilities for stimulating exercise in the public space in after-school daycare centers in Zeewolde. That Zeewolde-Actueel reports†

More outdoor games

The goal of this project: to ensure that the use of public space for outdoor play is stimulated so that children can play more outdoors and gain more experience playing outdoors.

Additional training afternoon

Additional training consists of various clinics, such as treasure hunts, forest games, use of objects in public space, creativity in nature, sustainable play and tap dancing. In the morning, the PM’ers receive additional training on the possibilities in the public space, and in the afternoon, this knowledge is immediately applied in various stimulating activities for BSO children.

Neighborhood sports coaches

To introduce all the children of Zeewolde to exercise in the public space, local sports coaches from Sport & Culture meet every week on the playgrounds.

