More and more women in (legal) sciences

The Netherlands is also gradually approaching a reflection of the gender ratio in society. This emerges from CBS figures† In the 2020/2021 academic year, 50.1% of PhD graduates were women; the year before 49.7. In absolute figures, this is 2612 women against 2607 men. So he stays neck and neck.

legal Sciences

The exact number of women with doctorates in law does not appear in these CBS figures, now that they have been included in the “gamma” study group, along with social sciences and business administration. In this category, the number of women who obtained their doctorate in 2021 was 52%, a drop (but still considerably higher than the 30.5% in technology).

More in the barrel

Although the figures above do not yet give an accurate picture of legal science, many other statistics indicate that the share of women in legal science is increasing. In 2021, for example, almost one in three law professors was a woman, a share which is, for example, twice as high as in the economy.

PhD students

In 2020, the percentage of women among law graduates (who have yet to complete their thesis) was 63.1%. Only the Behavior & Society domain obtains (slightly) higher scores. This means that legal science promises to become more and more feminized in the coming period. According to these same dates the majority of academic staff in law faculties is female: 52.3%.