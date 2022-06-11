Stocks fall further after US inflation figure, Just Eat Up

European stocks fell further on Friday afternoon. Investors reacted to worse-than-expected inflation from the United States, sparking fears of higher interest rate hikes in the country. Banks and insurance companies, in particular, turned down the offer out of fear of having less money and a slowdown in economic growth.

In Amsterdam, food distribution company Just Eat Takeaway, the parent company of Thuisbezorgd.nl, is one of the few climbers after a potential interest in acquiring its US subsidiary Grubhub. Investor Apollo will hunt down that business segment. The key shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway have long wanted the company to exclude that subsidiary. Shares of the Dutch-British company rose 5.7 percent.

With the exception of Just Eat Takeaway, only Walters Clover (1.5 percent) and Aholt Delhaise (0.2 percent) are up in the AEX index. Fintech companies Adyen and Insurer Aegon were in the tail group, like ING (minus 4.5 percent), with minus 5.9 and 5.7 percent, respectively. Chip companies such as ASML, ASMI and Besi fell nearly 5 percent.

The AEX at Beursplein 5 ended 2.5 percent lower at 681.97 points. The indicator had already lost 1.6 percent a day earlier. Midcap was down 2.2 percent at 978.44 points. Stock markets in Frankfurt, London and Paris fell 3.1 percent.

The shell fell 2.8 percent. Employees of the Oil and Gas Group’s Australian LNG platform have stopped working on the call for better working conditions. The Prelude facility in question has the capacity to produce 3.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.

US inflation figures and lower economic growth expectations also contributed to the fall in oil prices. US oil fell 1.8 percent to $ 119.32 a barrel. Brent oil fell 1.9 percent to $ 120.71 a barrel.

Air France-KLM lost 0.7 percent. The aviation sector has been focusing recently on problems at airports and airlines as a result of staff shortages. Employees of the British low-cost carrier EasyJet in Berlin suspended their operations on Friday. They are dissatisfied with the collective labor contract negotiations. Shares of EasyJet lost 3.2 percent in London.

In Zurich, credit choice fell 5.7 percent. State Street has denied any involvement in the takeover of a corrupt Swiss bank. Earlier this week, acquisition speculation led to a resurgence in the role of Credit Suisse.

The euro was trading at $ 1.0513, up from $ 1,0663 a day earlier.