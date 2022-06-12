Orange took the lead several times in set two, but once the lead was built, it quickly dropped. From 14-13 the Netherlands actually withdrew from Iran. Fabian Black in particular played a very strong set. The 24-year-old middle player hit the last ball effortlessly past his opponent and took the necessary black points.

At the beginning of the third set, the characters turned upside down. Iran took a three-point lead, but the Netherlands came back. Halfway through the set, Orange put things in order. The five-point gap could not be filled by the Iranians and the first Nations League victory was a fact for the Dutch team.

Second entry

The Netherlands men are participating in the Nations League for the second time this year. Last year, the Orange team made its national tournament debut, which changed the world league in 2018 and featured sixteen top nations from around the world.

The Netherlands then finished fourth with a total of three wins. They lost 3-0 to Iran in 2021.

Sixteen participating nations compete in three rounds to advance to the quarterfinals. It requires space within the first eight places. The Netherlands are now in 11th place and will end their first week of play on Sunday with a game against Australia.