Stichtse Vecht in Maarssen will free up additional space for 100 Ukrainians from July NOW

From July 1, an office building located at Planetenbaan 16 will accommodate eighty displaced Ukrainians. The municipality of Stichtse Vecht, in collaboration with Stenia Beheer, will make this empty building suitable for the reception of refugees in the coming weeks.

In addition to bedrooms, the location also offers space for common areas. Adjustments still need to be made to meet safety requirements and the necessary facilities will also be installed in the coming weeks.

The Doornburgh venue will also open on July 1 at the latest. There is room for twenty refugees. The opening of this location took longer than expected because, among other things, the building’s power supply had to be renewed.

Currently, Stichtse Vecht is also making other vacant municipal properties available for the accommodation of displaced persons. The policy of the anti-squat houses is that they will be made available for the reception of Ukrainian refugees when the current residents leave. For example, a house in Loenersloot which was inhabited anti-squat is currently being prepared for the reception of six Ukrainians. A house in Breukelen belonging to the municipality will also be available.