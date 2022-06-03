Minister of Education: “National security takes precedence over scientific freedom”

Before a collaboration with a foreign university, Dutch universities must register this collaboration with the Knowledge Security Office† This counter is made up of a group of government security experts and checks for unwanted knowledge transfer and hidden influence. This office can give the university urgent advice to end the collaboration if there is a high risk associated with the collaboration.

It is not possible to ban collaboration, but Minister Dijkgraaf says he is confident enough that universities will adopt a recommendation from the Knowledge Security Office. A ban is only possible if there is cooperation with countries under UN sanctions, such as North Korea and Iran.

Universities should also review all existing collaborations with foreign universities. Where there is a risky partnership in which sensitive knowledge disappears overseas, it must be stopped.

The Minister will set up an external audit committee which will verify whether the universities have correctly identified all the collaborations at risk and have effectively put an end to them.