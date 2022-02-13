Car manufacturer Stellandis, which is known for its car brands such as Jeep and Chrysler, is recalling nearly 20,000 electric minibuses due to the risk of fire. This is about the plug-in hybrid Pacific models produced in 2017 and 2018. An internal investigation revealed that the samples caught fire twelve times. Fire hazard in electric cars is a known problem.

All of the affected vehicles were parked and the engines were turned off. Eight vehicles were hanging in the charging station when the fire broke out.

Withdrawals apply primarily to the United States and Canada. Of the 19,808 minibuses to be inspected, the Stellandis has suppliers of LG Chemine batteries. LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Chem, which makes car batteries, said it had not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Stellandis said he had no information about injuries or accidents caused by the fire. Affected customers will be contacted once the problem is resolved. The company says that customers do not have to pay anything for this.