The cabinet has called on all Dutch people to leave Ukraine. Most of the embassy staff in Kiev will leave the country. “The security situation is already worrying and has worsened in recent days. In consultation with various allies, I now call on all Dutch people to leave Ukraine,” said Foreign Minister Wobke Hokstra.

The color code for Ukraine changes from ‘orange’ to ‘red’ for the whole country. This means that Dutch people are advised not to travel to Ukraine and those in that country are advised to leave as soon as possible. The reason is the uncertain security situation in the country, which could worsen very quickly.

At a press conference on the situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Vopke Hogstra said he was not sure how many Dutch people there were in Ukraine at present. ‘135 people have complained to the embassy and we are in touch with them. I would tell anyone to take advantage of the exit opportunity. We say to all Dutch people: Get out now. ‘

Hoekstra says it is watching Ukraine’s request for help carefully but with speed. ‘I hope to inform the House about this next week with Minister Ghazza Olongren and discuss it in the House.

“Yesterday, in a digital session, the Dutch were already instructed to reconsider their position and presence in Ukraine, which in fact indicated that it would be wise to prepare for their departure in less diplomatic terms,” ​​says European correspondent Geert. Jan Hahn. According to him, some Dutch people also worked in it. But it is accelerating now. The Dutch may also initially travel to western Ukraine, where a meeting place has been set up by the Dutch embassy. Dutch people can go there for travel advice and emergency paperwork, ‘explains Hahn.

“The red travel advice agrees with the impression we received yesterday after the meeting with the embassy in Kiev,” says Ukrainian businessman Erik Kmelik Mailing. He has lived and worked in the country for many years. Kmelik Mailing and family are busy building their last items. ‘We load the car and go to Lviv. It is a city in the west of Ukraine, near the Polish border. Gmelig Meyling and his family stayed there for a while to see the situation. ‘From there we can make further plans to cross the Polish border into the Netherlands. But over time, that is likely to change. ‘

Departure from Ukraine

Many countries have also called on citizens to leave the country. This applies to Great Britain, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Germany and Belgium. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday that every American in Ukraine must leave the country within at least 24 to 48 hours.

Sullivan has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was “very likely” before the end of the Winter Olympics. The tournament ended on February 20th. Sullivan is not sure if Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to invade, but Sullivan insists the Americans are preparing for the worst.

“If there is a Russian attack on Ukraine, it will start with airstrikes and missile strikes, which will naturally lead to civilian casualties,” Sullivan told reporters in Washington.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “important” not to create panic over the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, actions that lead to disruption must be prevented.

Diplomatic solution

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen has said that the Ukraine crisis can be resolved “diplomatically” if Russia wants. Blinken is visiting Fiji and will speak with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov today. Ahead of the speech, Blinken warned that the United States would be ready if Putin chose to invade. “Then we will quickly impose tough sanctions and work with allies and partners around the world,” he said. Blingen also expressed support for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says the West is waging a “campaign” of Russian aggression against Ukraine. In a telephone call today, Lavrov said that the West was urging Ukraine to violently resolve the conflict in the east, where pro-Russian separatists had split from the government in Kiev.

Extra players

In addition, the United States has been assisting NATO allies. For example, the United States yesterday decided to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland. By the end of January, the military had 8,500 men on standby in the United States ready to act quickly. 3,000 of them are expected to arrive in Poland from North Carolina early next week.