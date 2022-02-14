The Dutch skaters have qualified for the semifinals in the Team Pursuit category at the Olympics.





Sven Kramer, Patrick Roast and Marcel Bosker finished fourth. The Netherlands will face defending champions Norway in the semi-finals.

The Orange trio won the 3.38.90 flat race at the National Speed ​​Skating Oval. The opponent ran long in the Canadian race, but in the final stage the trio led by Roast continued the pace, where the Canadians were relaxed.

Olympic champion Norway was clear with 3.37.47 seconds. The American skaters also trailed the Orange trio by 3.37.50. Russia qualified for the semifinals with the third fastest time.

The knockout method has not yet been used in the quarterfinals. Four fastest growing countries. The team’s semifinals and finals will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.