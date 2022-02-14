Skaters chase team to semifinals for fourth time …
The Dutch skaters have qualified for the semifinals in the Team Pursuit category at the Olympics.
Sven Kramer, Patrick Roast and Marcel Bosker finished fourth. The Netherlands will face defending champions Norway in the semi-finals.
The Orange trio won the 3.38.90 flat race at the National Speed Skating Oval. The opponent ran long in the Canadian race, but in the final stage the trio led by Roast continued the pace, where the Canadians were relaxed.
Tuesday
Olympic champion Norway was clear with 3.37.47 seconds. The American skaters also trailed the Orange trio by 3.37.50. Russia qualified for the semifinals with the third fastest time.
The knockout method has not yet been used in the quarterfinals. Four fastest growing countries. The team’s semifinals and finals will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.
Skaters have no speed in group search in the first rounds
Dutch skaters make no big mistakes in team pursuit, but it should be fast. This is what Sven Kramer said after finishing fourth in the semifinals of the Beijing Games series with Patrick Roast and Marcel Bosker.
“Each lap was very slow at two, three tenths. This is a shame and because of that we have a tough semifinal now, ”Kramer said of the next opponent. The Orange trio will compete against Olympic champions Norway on Tuesday, which was the fastest with an Olympic record of 3.37.47. “It’s not that we’re all over the abyss, but it’s not comfortable. Like the other three, we still have a lot of opportunities.
According to Kramer, he and Bosker’s first rounds should be fast. This allows the roast to start better before the final shot. “If we drive faster, Patrick will come out better.”
Roast agreed that skaters would soon pay their taxes and that it would be difficult for them to maintain that pace. “I have to admit that I did not cross those last laps easily and I could not reduce the time in that lap. I now have an extra day off after 10km and I hope I can show more in that semifinal.
Opposing United States pulls off helmets differently from other teams, and Roast doesn’t care about that. “It simply came to our notice then. I do not know what helmets they are riding, “he said.” But there are plenty of things we still need to do better.
