Steiner thinks Haas is American: ‘There’s no pressure’

The first American Grand Prix of the year is scheduled for this weekend. In Miami, they will complete the Grand Prix of the same name, then return home in the fall for the Grand Prix d’Amérique in Austin, Texas. In any case, the enthusiasm for the race in Miami is great.

The Grand Prix is ​​the home race of only one team on the grid. The Haas team will show their worth in front of their home crowd this weekend. Remarkably, the team does not look American, the team boss is Italian and the pilots come from Germany and Denmark. An American main sponsor is also missing, last year the cars were even dressed in Russian colors because of the questionable country’s main sponsor.

Interested

Yet at Haas there is no pressure from the top brass of the sport or the seniors of the team itself. This is notable as the sport is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Team boss Günther Steiner is clear about that to the Italian branch of Motorsport.com: “There’s no pressure from above and there doesn’t have to be any. We’re working on a number of things right now in America, which is taking time.” popularity has only increased over the past couple of years and it takes time for things to pick up. There is interest, now we have to find sponsors.

American

Steiner also disagrees with the assertion that the Haas team does not radiate an American identity to the outside world. The famous Italian even thinks this is the case for his racing team. Steiner considers his team to be very American: “We are in the United States with Haas CMC and also with Haas Tooling. These are just American companies. You can’t be more American than us.