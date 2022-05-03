May 3, 09:38



REEK/SCHAIJK/ZEELAND – The merger of Landerd with Uden to form the municipality of Maashorst has brought about many changes. Each municipality is entitled to a temporary work permit. The Landerdse Omroep Stichting, which includes LanderdTV and Tekst-TV, will soon cease to exist. This does not mean that all is lost, as the volunteers will contribute to the new broadcaster DTV Maashorst. They do this under the name Videoclub Maashorst. All past and future contributions will soon be available on www.videoclubmaahorst.nl† The focus remains on news and interesting topics from Reek, Schaijk and Zeeland.

The license was revoked on April 28, but it’s unclear when the channels will go black. DTV Maashorst can be viewed on Ziggo channel 41, TriNed channel 501 and KPN/Telfort/XS4all channel 1399. Videoclub Maashorst thanks everyone who contributed tips and topics. The film group is calling on people to keep doing it, so they can keep contributing every week.