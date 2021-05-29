Steam seems to have a library manager to show you which games are taking up more space

The functionality of the Steam library has become very powerful over the years, but one thing that might be more obvious is the amount of space each game takes up. Of course, you can check the size of a game’s install. especially by checking the “Local Files” section in the Properties menu, but you will not be able to see everything you have installed. However, Valve seems to have a solution in mind.

The dataminers have chosen to display a new “Library Manager” hidden in the latest Steam update. The tool is not yet complete, as it may see a sparse UI in the screenshots, but as is, it provides a list of games in the Steam Library folder with the installed size displayed just next to the titles.

There is also a graph showing the disk space occupied by games, DLC, workshop customizations, odds and other purposes. It also seems to work in multiple library directories, so if you have Steam games spread across multiple hard drives, you can follow one of these install paths.

It looks like a beautiful new place Downloads page Also on the way, and this update is also the update that first introduced Valve’s upcoming SteamPal initiative.

Library folders are recreated in Steam as a Library Manager, with a breakdown of which takes up space. (Work in progress) In the console: bEnableNewContentManagement 1 The update disclosed by SteamPal remains active! (On the other side Embed a tweet On Discord Steamdb) pic.twitter.com/qUWysHlXeK – Pavel Djundyck (@thexpaw) May 28, 2021

To have some free Steam games fill your hard drive, you can follow this link.

