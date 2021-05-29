A science of the Covid distorted by the elites for ideological and financial ends: Victor Davis Hanson

Author and historian Victor Davis Hanson rejoin”Tucker Carlson tonightFriday to discuss how Science It seems corrupt and is now driven by political demands, not facts.

Hanson: I think we see the legacy of the people who put Galileo in jail. Remember when they said the earth was the center of the universe and the solar system, and Galileo was a fool to say the planets revolve around the sun? There is a certain pattern for this. We literally have a bicoastal toast after their name and they say, “This is where the science ends.” There is no new development, new research or new data. They use it for ideological, political and even financial ends. It permeates all elements of our society.

…

a

As always in history, there is a personal agenda. When someone at Moderna says we should vaccinate people who have contracted the Covid virus and have antibodies or even children, we wonder if nine people have received $ 20 billion worth of vaccines, it’s in their best interest. Where Fauci It was indirectly the co-funding of improved research in Wuhan. Or when Bill Gates said “keep watching” that he had a huge financial stake in China. That Christopher Steele was a good friend of Hillary ClintonOr at least he wanted to be, and there was an attempt to destroy the presidency. And that’s how science got corrupted. It is always for ideological and financial reasons.

Watch the full interview below: