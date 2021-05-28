Directly from the dpa news channel

Mainz (dpa / lrs) – Researchers in Mainz will receive € 13 million from the German Research Foundation to continue their research into the smallest active ingredients in oncology. The goal of the Collaborative Research Center is to be able to permanently eliminate even the least present diseases, such as undetected and undiagnosed metastases, the University of Mainz announced on Friday. He participates in the Collaborative Research Center with other departments of the University of Johannes Gutenberg and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz.

The renewed funding underlines the importance of Mainz as a scientific site for biotechnology, immunology and polymer research, as explained by University Medicine.

The research was funded for eight years; Revolving funding has a term of four years. The pioneering work of the founders Biontech Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci shows that the clinical application of these small nanoparticulate vectors can give “excellent results” and that nucleic acid-based immunotherapy treatments can be developed. Both worked for years as scientists at the University Medical Center in Mainz.

