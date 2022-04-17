Sporty shorts: Jorinde van Klinken respects the discus limit of the European Championship | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up pages on our website dedicated to football, tennis, skating, motor sports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this section, Sport Kort mainly deals with other messages.

The Van Klinken discus thrower meets the CE limit in the United States

9:50 a.m.: Discus thrower Jorinde van Klinken finished second in a competition on the Continental Tour. The 22-year-old Dutchman came at a distance of 63.38 meters at Walnut in the United States.

With this distance, Van Klinken has reached the limit of the European Championships in Athletics for the second week in a row, which will take place in Munich from August 15 to 21.

Van Klinken made his Olympic Games debut last summer. In Tokyo, she failed to qualify for the discus throw final.

American and Canadian tennis players at the final Billie Jean King Cup tournament

9:29 a.m.: Tennis players from the United States and Canada have qualified for the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup. The Americans beat Ukraine 3-2 in the playoffs in Asheville. Canada faced Latvia (4-0).

Italy, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Spain and Poland already reached the final tournament earlier this weekend, which will be played at a venue to be determined from November 8-13. Twelve countries participate in the final tournament. Switzerland, Australia, Slovakia and Belgium were already certain to take part. The last place available is taken by the international tennis association via a wild card.

The Netherlands lost 4-0 to Spain in qualifying in Den Bosch at the weekend.

Beach volleyball players Luini and Penninga in the Itapema semifinals

9:25 a.m.: Beach volleyball players Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga advanced to the semi-finals of the Challenge tournament in Itapema, Brazil. The Dutch duo were too strong for Americans Chaim Schalk and Theodore Brunner. He shot 21-14 21-19.

Luini and Penninga, who qualified for the main tournament through qualifying, will compete for a place in the final battle against Brazilians George and Andre.

Among the women, Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon also reached the semi-finals at Itapema.

Warriors start NBA playoffs with big win over Nuggets

9:23 a.m.: The Golden State Warriors basketball players started the NBA playoffs in a convincing way. The first meeting with the Denver Nuggets ended in 123-107.

Stephen Curry returned to the Warriors after missing the previous 12 games with a foot injury. In the 22 minutes Curry played against the Nuggets, he was good for 16 points. Jordan Poole was the Warriors’ most accurate player with 30 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprisingly beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-117. Minnesota had finished seventh in the Western Conference regular season and Memphis Grizzlies second