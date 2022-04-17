Gasly wants to keep the Monaco GP at all costs: “must be on the calendar every year”

Pierre Gasly would be shocked if the Monaco Grand Prix disappeared from the Formula 1 calendar. Due to growing interest from different countries, the sport has to make choices about where it will be raced. Certain classic Grands Prix may be removed from the calendar. Gasly believes that Formula 1 must absolutely not remove these races from the calendar.

There was speculation that the Monaco Grand Prix promoters would not have enough money to cover the admission fees from Liberty Media. These speculations have already been debunked. Gasly wouldn’t have believed it if the race wasn’t on the schedule. “I would have been a real shock,” added the Frenchman Motorsport.com† “It may be the most legendary race in the world.”

A Grand Prix victory on the streets of the principality is the most coveted victory in motorsport’s premier class. According to Gasly, everyone has heard of the Monte-Carlo race. Even people who are not Formula 1 fans have heard of Monaco. I don’t know if it’s because of the race itself or because of all the parties associated with it. All the action makes the Monaco Grand Prix truly iconic.

Gasly wants to keep the classic circuits

Next season, Formula 1 will contest three races in the United States. In order not to let the calendar swell, the Grands Prix must therefore be canceled. Classic races can also be removed from the calendar. “The French Grand Prix is ​​my home race, Monaco feels like it and Spa is the closest to my home town. If you look at Spa and Monaco, they are two iconic circuits. They are part of the DNA of the Formula 1 and should be on the calendar every year,” said the AlphaTauri driver.