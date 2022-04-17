Sergio Pérez on the American line in F1: “We need the historic jobs”

Sergio Pérez says he is happy with the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, but warns that the new circuits must have the character that the traditional circuits already have.

Formula 1 has been working for some time to get the sport off the ground in the United States. With a race in Las Vegas, the counter is now at three Grands Prix in the country. New circuits come at the expense of old ones and the fear is that some iconic circuits will eventually disappear. Max Verstappen’s team-mate also hopes some traditional jobs will still remain.

“Everything will be better”

“It’s great that Formula 1 is developing like this on another continent. In the end, everything will benefit us,” says Pérez, 32. He therefore draws the preliminary conclusion: “So it’s fantastic.” However, it also has a critical rating. “But at the same time it would be nice to keep the history within the sport. We need these historic circuits to stay with us,” he continued.

“Maybe finally be able to live at home again”

The two-time race winner doesn’t just see downsides to the policymakers’ new course. “Formula 1 is becoming a bit more American and of course it’s closer to Mexico,” Pérez said. He continues: “So maybe I can finally live at home again. It would be great. It’s also fair that the sport is growing like this in the United States, all over America, ”he concludes.