







© ProShots

“City Football Group plans to expand its network in Sicily”





City Football Group (CFG) could also settle in Italy. The international consortium would be after NAC Breda also want to get their hands on Palermo, now competing in Serie C.

According to , CFG has Sky Italy great interest in Palermo, that was sent back to Serie D in 2019† The Italian federation decided to do so due to the lack of financial documents necessary for a professional license.

Palermo are now active at a higher level in Serie C and the CFG would like to play a role in a further push for the Sicilians, who were last active in Serie A in the 2016/17 season. It’s not yet clear how Palermo and its supporters are facing a possible CFG deal. The planned purchase of NAC caused a lot of commotion in Breda.

Manchester City (England), New York City (USA), Melbourne City (Australia), Yokohama Marinos (Japan), Montevideo City (Uruguay), Girona (Spain), Sichuan Jiuniu (China), Mumbai City (India), Lommel (Belgium) and Troyes (France) belong to City Football Group. Vannes (France) and Bolivar (Bolivia) are official partner clubs.