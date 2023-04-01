Sports Marketing News: Adidas Launches Special Women’s World Cup Away Kits | SPORTNEXT

Adidas launches jerseys for the Women’s World Cup

This summer – from July 20 to August 20 – the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand. Adidas sponsors ten of the participating teams and has already launched the first jerseys.

Previously, the designs for Costa Rica, Italy and Jamaica were revealed. Last week, the German sportswear manufacturer also made the unique exterior kits known for Argentina, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Spain and Sweden. Each shirt has a reference to the nature of the country in question.

For example, on the Argentina jersey we find the Serranía de Hornocal mountain range, the Colombian jersey pays homage to the river Cano Cristales – also known as the River of Five Colors – and the Swedish ladies will perform in a kit that incorporates glaciers and ice caps.

