FC Groningen start eight finals

After an international period, FC Groningen resumes competition on Sunday afternoon with an away match against Fortuna Sittard. The first opponent in the last eight-game series. Eight finals in which Groningen must try to save their lives. The distance to safe fifteenth place has increased to six points.

Internationals flew and some succeeded. Ricardo Pepi has scored three times for the United States against Granada and El-Salvador respectively. The morale of the American will therefore be in good shape when the harsh reality returns to his Groningen club. Of the 24 points that remain to be won, FC Groningen should collect more than half to have a chance of being sanctioned. Departure Sunday afternoon in Limburg.

Against number twelve Fortuna Sittard. The Limburgers have 29 points and are almost immune. With a very international team led by Burak Yılmaz. The former Turkey international signed a five-year contract last summer and has scored nine goals so far. Coach Julio Velázquez is not completely unchallenged. The Spaniard is always busy down the line and regularly has verbal problems with refereeing. But in the meantime, the points are regularly earned.

A tough assignment, then, for FC Groningen, who received another blow two weeks ago when they lost the derby to sc Heerenveen 2-0 in their own Euroborg. It’s important to start with a good result after the international break to gain confidence and take advantage of it. The balance between the two teams at the highest level is exactly in balance.

FC Groningen have won four times at Sittard, drawn four times and boarded the bus four times without points for the long journey home. The most recent memory is positive. On November 27, 2021, Groningen triumphed 4-1 thanks to goals from Cyril Ngonge, Daleho Irandust and Jorgen Strand Larsen plus an own goal. A comparable result will probably give FC Groningen wings for the next seven finals. Kick off is Sunday at 4:45 p.m.