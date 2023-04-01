The aurora borealis or australis, also known as the aurora, is created when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the atmosphere via the North or South Pole. These particles have enormous speeds of hundreds of kilometers per second and, after penetrating, collide with high nitrogen and oxygen particles in our atmosphere, between 100 and 300 kilometers in altitude.

These collisions cause the particles in our atmosphere to have an increased level of energy. To get rid of this high level of energy, the particles emit energy in the form of light: the aurora borealis or australis.

must be dark

The best time to see the Northern Lights is between March and September, and the Northern Lights between September and April. “If you want to see the southern aurora, it must be dark out there,” says Middendorp. “But in New Zealand it’s already autumn, so it’s already quite dark.”

It therefore makes perfect sense that the aurora australis is visible there at the same time as the aurora borealis here. “It’s not that crazy.”