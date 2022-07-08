Sport Kort: Eliud Kipchoge returns to Berlin four years after masterful world record | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are featured.

Marathon runner Kipchoge returns to Berlin after four years

11:59: Top athlete Eliud Kipchoge will run the Berlin Marathon again in September after four years. In his last appearance in the German capital, the 37-year-old Kenyan set the world record in 2.01.39. It still holds.

Kipchoge calls the fastest Berlin course in the world. “It’s the place where people can show how capable they are of pushing the limits.” The Kenyan has won fourteen of the sixteen marathons he has run in his career, including those at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

In his last appearance at the 42.195 kilometer distance in March, Kipchoge hit 2.02.40 in Tokyo. It is the fourth fastest time of all time.

Dutch Open organization sticks to spring

11:15 a.m.: The Dutch Open golf tournament will be held again next year in the spring. The move at the end of May went well, reports the organization. Until last year, the Dutch Open always took place in September.

“This year everyone may have had to get used to the new spring date, but it turned out to be a great success,” says tournament director Daan Slooter. “It also allowed us to become a qualifying event for The Open and the US Open. An appreciation of the quality and history of the Dutch Open.

The 103rd edition of the Dutch Open will take place next year from May 25 to 28, still on the Bernardus Golf course in Cromvoirt.

Team sprinters second at Nations Cup in Cali

9:33 am: The Dutch team sprinters finished second in the Nations Cup competitions in Cali, Colombia. Hetty van de Wouw, Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen lost to China in the final: 47.265 to 47.144.

The bronze medal went to the sprinters of the France team, faster than the Colombians.

The Dutch did not participate in the Nations Cup in Cali.

American footballers can defend their title at the World Cup

07:37: American footballers can defend their world title next year. The 2019 world champion beat Jamaica 5-0 in qualifying on Thursday. Because Mexico lost 3-0 to Haiti, the United States is already certain of a place in the fight for the world title.

Sophia Smith scored twice early in the game. After the break, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman were also accurate.

American footballers are hoping to win the world title for the third time in a row in Australia and New Zealand next year. In 2019, the Netherlands were the opponent in the final. It then became 2-0.