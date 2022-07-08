Frenkie de Jong proposes to childhood sweetheart Mikky: ‘I can’t wait for the rest of our lives’

De Jong had to make four more international appearances for Orange in the Nations League in the first two weeks of June, but then immediately flew to Las Vegas with Mikky. The couple have also visited Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon and Los Angeles and are now in Los Cabos, Mexico.

De Jong and Kiemeney have been together since high school. Midfielder from Arkel (former junior player of Willem II) and former hockey player Den Bosch from Hilvarenbraken met at Koning Willem II College in Tilburg, where they sat together in a class full of athletes talented.

They struck up a relationship in November 2014 and a year later went to Barcelona together, where they attended a match for Frenkie’s dream club at Camp Nou. Four years later, he signed a contract with FC Barcelona. It gave de Jong a dream come true, but with only a Copa del Rey the scoreline is still poor after three seasons at Spain’s top club.