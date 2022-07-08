Frenkie de Jong proposes to childhood sweetheart Mikky: ‘I can’t wait for the rest of our lives’
De Jong had to make four more international appearances for Orange in the Nations League in the first two weeks of June, but then immediately flew to Las Vegas with Mikky. The couple have also visited Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon and Los Angeles and are now in Los Cabos, Mexico.
De Jong and Kiemeney have been together since high school. Midfielder from Arkel (former junior player of Willem II) and former hockey player Den Bosch from Hilvarenbraken met at Koning Willem II College in Tilburg, where they sat together in a class full of athletes talented.
They struck up a relationship in November 2014 and a year later went to Barcelona together, where they attended a match for Frenkie’s dream club at Camp Nou. Four years later, he signed a contract with FC Barcelona. It gave de Jong a dream come true, but with only a Copa del Rey the scoreline is still poor after three seasons at Spain’s top club.
De Jong (since May 12, 1997) and Kiemeney (since April 17, 1998) have been living together in Barcelona since the summer of 2019, having previously lived together in Amsterdam when Frenkie was still playing at Ajax.
De Jong has been linked for weeks with a move to Manchester United, where new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make him the midfield designer for the fallen English superpower. At the moment, no agreement has been reached between all parties but Barcelona seem open to selling De Jong. Along with experienced captain Sergio Busquets and top talents Gavi (17) and Pedri (19), coach Xavi has three Spain internationals in his midfield.
