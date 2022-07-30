Sport Kort: Canoeist Wegman seventh in World Cup final slalom | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, we have set up special pages on our website which highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Canoeist Wegman seventh in World Cup final

1:30 p.m.: Martina Wegman finished seventh in the K1 final at the World Slalom Championships in Augsburg, Germany. The gold went to Germany’s Ricarda Funk (30).

Wegman, 33, had placed ninth for the final battle in Augsburg on Saturday morning. Lena Teunissen scored the twentieth time and was not allowed out in the final. Wegman also finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Second place Terpstra in American Snowshoe

10:15 a.m.: Mountain biker Anne Terpstra finished second in the Americas Snowshoe World Cup short course. Terpstra, 31, only had to tolerate American Gwendalyn Gibson in the United States. Gibson was 2 seconds faster.

Terpstra is second in the standings. Australian Rebecca McConnell leads, who finished eighteenth in the short race.

David Nordemann finished 27th in the men’s race.

Brooksby defeats six-time champion Isner in Atlanta

08:44: American tennis player John Isner will not play his seventh title at the Atlanta ATP tournament in nine years this weekend. Isner, 37, lost in the quarter-finals 3-6 6-1 6-4 to compatriot Jenson Brooksby, world number 43.

Isner, the world number 25, won the title in Atlanta last year and was also the best there in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He also reached the final in 2016. He then lost to Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out at the last minute this year.

Brooksby, 21, who is yet to win a title, will play the last four against compatriot Frances Tiafoe. It was 6-4 6-2 too strong for Brandon Nakashima, who reached the final battle last year. The other semi-final will pit Australian Alex de Minaur against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

The American hardcourt season opens in Atlanta. The US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, kicks off in New York on Monday, August 29.

Liverpool without Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season

08:33: Liverpool cannot have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season. The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a pre-season hamstring injury in the exhibition game against Crystal Palace on July 15.

“It’s about his hamstrings and we all hate that word. But a hamstring injury happens sometimes and now it was Ox’s turn,” coach Jürgen Klopp said. not specified how long the midfielder will be out of action. An operation is not necessary.

Liverpool open the season on Saturday with the Community Shield game. Manchester City is then the adversary. Fulham will be the Premier League opponents next weekend.

Oxlade-Chamberlain came from Arsenal five years ago.